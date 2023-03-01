Former WWE manager explains why Cody Rhodes' injury may have helped him (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained how Cody Rhodes getting injured and being away from WWE was a blessing in disguise for the RAW Superstar.

After returning at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare quickly established himself as one of WWE's premier babyfaces amid his feud with Seth Rollins. However, after his sensational win over Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022, a match he wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes was forced to take time off.

He finally returned at Royal Rumble 2023, where he won the Men's Rumble Match to set up a dream clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell explained why The American Nightmare's injury might have ended up benefiting him. Mantell added that WWE has the habit of overexposing its new talent, which results in them becoming stale pretty quickly. As such, the wrestling veteran feels that Cody Rhodes being out of action due to injury kept his aura intact.

"Cody's injury may have helped him. And this was my theory about Cody coming from WWE to AEW because WWE has a tendency to eat its new talent alive. As soon as they get there, they've been there for three weeks; it seems like they have been there for six months because they put them out to get them over, and then they become part of the furniture so to speak," said Dutch Mantell. (22:00 - 22:31)

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to finally come face-to-face on this week's WWE SmackDown

The build to Cody Rhodes' showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 has been phenomenal so far. The American Nightmare's promo battles with Paul Heyman have impressed fans by blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe.

However, many have been clamoring to see Cody and The Tribal Chief share a ring to build anticipation for their match. This could finally become a reality as the two megastars are set to have a face-off on SmackDown this week.

Though things aren't expected to get physical between them, the tensions between The Bloodline could come into play during the segment.

