Former WWE manager pays tribute to Don West after his tragic passing

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell paid tribute to Don West after his tragic passing today.

Don succumbed to his battle with lymphoma at 59 years old. He worked with TNA/Impact from 2002 - 2012 and returned to the company for Slammiversary XV in 2017. He also had a radio show in Nashville and worked for the Shop at Home Network earlier in his career.

His long-time broadcast partner, legendary WCW announcer Mike Tenay, took to Twitter today to announce that Don had tapped out in his battle with lymphoma.

"Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera," tweeted Mike Tenay.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell paid tribute to Don West and sent condolences to his family.

"Just heard from @realmiketenay that long time TNA announcer Don West @donwestdeals has passed away. Great guy, great announcer. He was a friend and never met a stranger. Condolences to the family from me and all the @sportskeeda group. @rdore2000," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

Our thoughts are with the West family and everyone mourning his tragic passing. Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to thank Don West for the memories and may he rest in peace.

What are some of your favorite Don West moments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

