WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently explained how JBL is a "walking heat," capable of generating heat from any crowd almost instantly without putting in much effort.

Though he isn't considered to be in the same league as other bigwigs of his era, JBL is nonetheless one of the most effective heels in wrestling history. Unlike many other heel performers, who used to be cheered on many occasions for varied reasons, the WWE Hall of Famer never allowed the crowd to cheer him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained how JBL was a heat magnet who could command a crowd without saying a word.

"I think Bradshaw and Corbin will have massive heat because they were picking and because Bradshaw is great at interviews. And he projects that "Ohh, I'm better than you, and I'm this that, the other." He's walking heat is what he is. He can walk into a room and get heat just looking at him, and you don't even have to know him," said Dutch Mantell.

The wrestling veteran added that if JBL was to enter a bar, he could get everyone's attention by simply standing at a place and surveying the crowd.

"So, if you were sitting in a bar just for example, and all of a sudden, Bradshaw walks in, stands there, and just looks around the room. Well, he's going to get your attention. You're thinking, most people come into a room and walk up to the bar or know somebody. But if he just walked in and stood there and looked around like he's surveying the crowd, about half that crowd would say, "What the hell is he looking for?" And he's got their attention right off. And then if he started talking, yeah, he'd have everybody's attention," added Dutch Mantell. (4:27 - 5:26)

Dutch Mantell thinks JBL's association with Baron Corbin on WWE RAW would be a big hit

Last month, JBL made his grand return to WWE television, aligning himself with Baron Corbin, who's a lot like the former in regards to generating heat from fans. Dutch Mantell stated that he was looking forward to seeing what WWE had in store for the duo and that he had "110%" faith in JBL to make this partnership work.

"I'm really looking forward to this pairing because I got a 110% faith that Bradshaw will deliver big time," said Dutch Mantell. (5:27 - 5:37)

Corbin and JBL's pairing has been a smash hit so far, with The Lone Wolf gaining momentum by besting his opponents with each passing week. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander with ease. It'll be interesting to see when the promotion books him into a proper feud.

