Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriquez recently named some of the top stars he would have liked to work with.

Rodriguez was a prominent feature on the WWE roster featuring as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer. He was able to get a polarizing reaction from the fans for his characteristic rolling of the tongue while announcing Del Rio in the ring.

Rodriguez was on this week's episode of the UnSKripted podcast, where he said that he would prefer returning to WWE with Alberto Del Rio. He also said that he would have liked to work with the late great Eddie Guerrero, also detailing that he would be open to working with Andrade El Idolo as well.

"I would definitely go back to Alberto. I mean, if we had the option to go back to WWE, I would definitely go back with Alberto. If I ever had the opportunity, honestly it's not possible now but Eddie Guerrero would've been amazing. Although he doesn't need it but it still would've been awesome. As far as current wrestlers, I would have loved to have done something with Andrade." [From 18:00 - 18:20]

You can watch the full interview here:

Ricardo Rodriquez also praised some current WWE stars

During the same interview, the former ring announcer also mentioned that he was impressed by the current crop of superstars.

Ricardo pointed out that he has the same last name as Raquel Rodriguez, so managing her would be an interesting idea. He also felt that he could compliment the Lethal Lovers Los Lotharios very well.

"Right now, Raquel Rodriguez. She has the same last name. So hey cousin. Or Angel Garza, Los Lotharios. I would have loved to do something with them." [From 18:21 - 18:36]

