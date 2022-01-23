"It was entertaining" - Former WWE manager praises Sami Zayn for his incredible segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Sami Zayn having a feud with Hollywood star Johnny Knoxville.

During the most recent episode of SmackDown, Knoxville attacked Zayn and even threw the former Intercontinental Champion over the top rope as a preview of the Royal Rumble.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SmackTalk, Mantell claimed that it was entertaining to watch Knoxville and Zayn share the ring together in a fun segment on SmackDown.

“It’s a fun segment, you’ve put both of them together and I don’t know if the writers did that or Sami and Johnny Knoxville did it,'' said Dutch Mantell.

The former WWE manager went on to express that he is a fan of famous movie director Quentin Tarantino.

'But it was entertaining, (...) He lives in Tennessee, that’s why his name is Knoxville. But you know, who else is a Knoxville native? Quentin Tarantino. I’m a huge mark for his movies. Pulp fiction, a great movie,” said Dutch Mantell.

Sami Zayn recently re-signed with WWE and broke his silence regarding it

Sami Zayn recently re-signed with WWE, in a contract which is rumored to be a ‘multi-year deal’. Though there is no official confirmation yet, Fightful has reported that the contract is 3 years long.

Zayn broke silence regarding re-signing with WWE, shortly after the news of him signing a new deal was reported.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn wrote that he will be sticking around and will be having fun.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way.

A former two-time Intercontinental Champion and a former NXT Champion, he has proven his loyalty to WWE throughout the years.

It will be interesting to see if he will be rewarded for his loyalty on the Road To WrestleMania 38.

