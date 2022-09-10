"Why she is posting all over the world?" - Former WWE manager questions Matt Riddle's ex-girlfriend for exposing alleged text messages between them

Former WWE manager Francine recently questioned Matt Riddle's ex-girlfriend for sharing screenshots of her alleged texts with the Original Bro.

Riddle once again faced controversy following a series of alleged text messages that were revealed by his ex-girlfriend Daniella Petrow. After separating from his ex-wife Lisa Rennie, The Original Bro started dating Petrow, and the duo even appeared at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. However, their relationship did not last long as the two broke up in April.

Following their break-up, Petrow posted a video of Riddle on her Instagram account, dubbing him "a piece of s**t.

Speaking on her YouTube channel ECWDivaFrancine, Francine gave her take on the entire situation as she questioned Petrow for posting screenshots of her texts with Matt Riddle on social media.

According to the former valet/manager, one should have the common courtesy to maintain privacy with someone they get intimate with.

"I saw this, I don't know why, somebody sent it to me but I read it and I was just like, 'Wow, some crazy stuff.' And again, I don't care what you're into, you can do whatever you want. But the problem is, these people are putting it up for everybody to see and the girl tagged like Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon] and I think Alexa Bliss, for whatever reason. I was like, 'What does Alexa Bliss have to get out of this?' But, I feel like if you're going to intimate with someone, they should at least have the common courtesy to keep it between the two of you. I don't understand why she is posting all over the world?" said Francine. [From 9:50 to 10:51]

WWE @WWE Look back at the intense conflict between @WWERollins and @SuperKingofBros and hear from the two bitter rivals moments after their match at #WWECastle Look back at the intense conflict between @WWERollins and @SuperKingofBros and hear from the two bitter rivals moments after their match at #WWECastle. https://t.co/gV0tM9nXHq

Matt Riddle recently lost to Seth Rollins at Clash at the Castle

For months, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins have been feuding with each other. The two were initially scheduled to compete in a match at this year's SummerSlam premium live event.

However, the bout was called off at the last minute due to the injury faced by Riddle, and eventually got re-booked for Clash at the Castle.

At the show, Rollins beat his arch-rival courtesy of a huge stomp from the second rope. In doing so, the former Universal Champion secured his first premium live event win in 15 months.

Should Riddle and Rollins continue their rivalry heading into the next premium live event, Extreme Rules? sounds off in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the ECWDivaFrancine YouTube channel and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi