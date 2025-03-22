Former WWE manager says he "can't even remember" the WrestleMania 41 card (Exclusive)

WWE is still in the process of finalizing the WrestleMania 41 card. The company has already confirmed a few title and non-title matches for the PLE on RAW and SmackDown.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) was asked to name his favorite build-up to a WWE storyline. The former wrestling manager said he couldn't remember the WrestleMania 41 card, let alone the buildup, before praising Stone Cold Steve Austin for his magical work during his career.

"Well, hell, I can't even remember what the card is for this [year], but don't ask me. In the past. I don't know. Well, it had to be one of Austin's. I mean, Austin was just magic anyway. But see, Austin was different than these guys here because he would take charge of his own stuff. He took pride in what he did. And I'm not saying these guys are not taking pride in what they're doing," Mantell said.

He continued to talk about Stone Cold Steve Austin's aura and presence and how the legend had his way of bringing the house down, especially when he was on his way to the ring. Despite not wanting to pull down any of the current superstars, he said Austin was just something else.

But, I mean, Austin would go down there and when he came in you knew he was in the building. Now, you may have known these guys were in the building tonight, but Austin going to the ring, you knew you was going to see something," Mantell added. [From 28:44 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Steve Austin, the Texas Rattlesnake seemingly fueled his WWE return rumors with a cryptic message on Instagram. The Hall of Famer last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 38, when he squared off against Kevin Owens.

Speaking of Owens, KO found himself on the WrestleMania 41 card after being challenged to a match by Randy Orton on the latest edition of SmackDown. It remains to be seen how Owens responds to Orton's challenge.

