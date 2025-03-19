Stone Cold Steve Austin fuels return rumors with cryptic message

Stone Cold Steve Austin fueled his WWE return rumors with a cryptic message today on social media. The Texas Rattlesnake has not been in action since his victory over Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38.

The legend has been rumored to appear at WrestleMania 41 for a while now. Stone Cold did not appear at WrestleMania XL last year but recently stated that he was hoping to be at The Show of Shows next month in Las Vegas. He took to Instagram to share a cryptic message today and reflected on the good times in the ring.

"TCB. Good times...," he wrote.

Stone Cold shared an interesting message today. [Image credit: Screenshot of Austin's Instagram story]

Steve Austin accomplished a lot during his WWE career and was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2009. However, it was recently reported that the Stamford-based promotion was not considering Austin for an angle at WrestleMania 41 as he underwent knee replacement surgery in December 2024.

Ex-WWE writer comments on Stone Cold potentially appearing at WrestleMania 41

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin could make an appearance at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Speaking on a recent episode of Coach and Bro Live, Russo discussed a potential comeback for the legend and noted that he would likely return for the right storyline. Meanwhile, John Cena recently turned heel to align with The Rock, and the veteran writer stated that he would not be surprised to see Austin coming back to get involved in the storyline next month at The Show of Shows.

"So it's not about money. It's really about creative, and it's really about the story. And if they could come up with something interesting that Austin would like, I would not be surprised at all to see him at WrestleMania," Russo said.

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Cody Rhodes and John Cena traded words this past Monday night on WWE RAW for the first time since the latter's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Austin has been announced for WWE World during WrestleMania weekend, and only time will tell if he makes an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

