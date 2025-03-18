Stone Cold Steve Austin's status for WWE WrestleMania 41 — Reports

It is another year, and the WWE Universe is wondering whether industry legend Stone Cold Steve Austin will be part of WrestleMania.

In 2022, Kevin Owens called out The Bionic Redneck, who showed up as a special guest to The Prizefighter's The Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38 Night One. The WWE Hall of Famer ended up wrestling Owens in a No Holds Barred match, much to the delight of the fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This was Austin's first match in 19 years.

Steve Austin has since reiterated that he would step back in the squared circle if the stars aligned again. Unfortunately, it won't be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20. Per Fightful Select, WWE has not pitched any match or angle for the semi-retired legend. He will be in town for photo ops and signings at WWE World, but his knee replacement in December renders it impossible for him to get physical.

Austin, who turned 60 in December, revealed during a recent interview that he is still recovering. He noted that the knee replacement was long overdue, but he is much healthier now and devoid of pain.

Stone Cold Steve Austin regrets turning heel at WWE WrestleMania

While discussing the unprecedented John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 a few weeks prior with The Takedown on SI, Steve Austin reflected on his career-altering decision years ago.

At WrestleMania 17, Stone Cold turned heel in what would later be deemed a watershed moment in wrestling. The show ended with Austin shaking hands with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, his rival throughout the Attitude Era. The Texas Rattlesnake admitted it was an ill-advised decision, and he regrets it to this day.

"People didn't want me to turn heel, and so I should have never done that. So, I don't think that I'm in a position that I need to offer John Cena any advice from Steve Austin," he added.

Last year at WrestleMania XL, many assumed Stone Cold would side with Cody Rhodes after The Rock joined The Bloodline. WWE brought in big names such as John Cena and The Undertaker for the event, but Austin did not show.

