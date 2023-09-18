Former WWE manager says Gunther is "second coming" of late champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Intercontinental Champion Gunther was the second coming of the late great Johnny Valentine.

For those unaware, Valentine is counted among the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The late performer's methodical and intensely physical wrestling style made him a revered name in the business. Gunther has a similar style to Johnny Valentine, as even his matches are physically grueling contests.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that The Ring General was the second coming of Valentine. The WWE veteran explained Gunther didn't have to do any fancy moves to draw the attention of viewers.

Mantell also pointed out how WWE was lucky to have performers like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on the roster, who complement Gunther's style.

"Gunther is the second coming (of Johnny Valentine) cause he's the real deal. Gunther doesn't have to be fancy. He just needs to beat them up. And you have to find guys who are willing or able to take that a** kicking, and they found it in Sheamus, they found it in Drew, and I hope they go all the way with him," said Dutch Mantell. [5:52 - 6:22]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter thinks Gunther could lose his IC Title to WWE SmackDown star LA Knight

On last week's episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter picked LA Knight as the perfect candidate to put an end to Gunther's Intercontinental Title reign.

The veteran journalist added that considering just how popular Knight has become, having him defeat The Ring General could also give a massive boost to ratings.

"That's a great question. I have been trying to figure that out. I think if they want the biggest bang for the ratings, then it has to be... Yeah! I was just saying in terms of elevating LA Knight and not making Gunther look bad, which would be very hard," said Bill Apter.

Expand Tweet

Gunther and LA Knight are no strangers to each other, having gone to war at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, where the IC Champion was triumphant.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's comparisons between Gunther and Johnny Valentine? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here