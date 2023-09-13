Gunther could finally lose his WWE Intercontinental Championship to SmackDown Superstar, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes LA Knight would be the perfect candidate to end Gunther's historic run with the Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

The Ring General has one of the greatest title reigns in wrestling history. Week after week, he dismantles his opponents and manages to come out unscathed with the gold intact across his waist. Be it Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, or more, many have attempted to dethrone the Imperium leader, but their efforts haven't been enough.

However, as all good things come to an end, WWE needs to build the right person to step up and take away the title from Gunther. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that the one to win the IC Championship could be LA Knight.

Apter thinks it wouldn't be easy for the promotion to make Knight's win feel worthwhile and, at the same time, ensure that Gunther's momentum isn't affected.

"That's a great question. I have been trying to figure that out. I think if they want the biggest bang for the ratings, then it has to be... Yeah! I was just saying in terms of elevating LA Knight and not making Gunther look bad, which would be very hard," said Bill Apter. [25:32 - 25:54]

Gunther on potential match with Roman Reigns in WWE

In a recent chat with Sportkeeda Wrestling, Gunther spoke about the possibility of entering the ring with the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Though The Ring General believes he and Roman Reigns are currently on different paths, he would be keen to wrestle him if fate pitted them against each other.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther.

The Imperium leader even surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's IC Title reign of 454 days recently and doesn't look in danger of losing it anytime soon.

Do you think LA Knight is the perfect pick to defeat Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

