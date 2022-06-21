Former WWE manager shares lesser-known details about the real-life relationship between Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

Dutch Mantell recently revealed how close former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are in real life.

Last week, reports in the Wall Street Journal claimed that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were allegedly involved in a $3 million settlement with a former employee. As a result, the WWE Board launched an internal investigation against the parties involved.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell recalled a popular joke from back in the day often used to describe John Laurinatis' bond with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He also stated that Laurinaitis is smart and solely catered to Vince's needs, advising the boss whenever required:

"This was a joke about Laurinaitis. If Vince was walking down the hallway and John was following him and Vince made a sudden stop, we would have to call a nasal surgeon to get his nose out of Vince's butt because he would go so far up in there. And that's how he got there anyway because he was always there, always offering suggestions. He's not a dumb guy. He's kind of a smart guy, but he got in there, Vince liked him and he catered to Vince solely."

He believes that Vince McMahon now looks at John Laurinaitis as his friend and not just an employee. However, Dutch Mantell is now skeptical that the bond will continue to remain strong as they are the center of a huge controversy. He said the following:

"So Vince, he just kept him around. Because he thinks more of John as a friend than an employee. This [the case] comes along, and now if there's some meat to be thrown, Mr. Laurinaitis will find himself out on the meeting." (3:15 -- 4:09)

Since reports of the allegations were made public, Vince McMahon has stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO. He has also pledged complete acceptance of the outcome of the ongoing investigation regardless of its nature. In the meantime, his daughter Stephanie McMahon will serve as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

John Laurinaitis' allegedly had a reputation for sleeping with WWE Divas

In the video, Mantell also revealed how the top WWE Executive reportedly had a reputation for sleeping with the Divas. John Laurinaitis was seemingly involved in secret relationships with talent, although Mantell stated that it could have been during his private time.

He further stated that Laurianatis' off-TV association with talent would raise eyebrows backstage, especially if professional favors were involved. Mantell concluded that stories about John Laurinaitis' alleged behavior have been known for a long time.

