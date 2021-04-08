"I think Big E" - Former WWE manager comments on who will face Roman Reigns after WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has been dominant in WWE ever since returning at SummerSlam last year. He seems unstoppable and is heading into WrestleMania as the WWE Universal Champion.

As of now, there are no confirmed plans for what Roman is doing after 'Mania but former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, gave his opinion on who could face Roman Reigns after WrestleMania.

Mantell appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel and previewed WrestleMania alongside Sid Pular III and Jeremy Lambert. When asked who would face Roman after WrestleMania, Mantell had the following to say:

"I think Big E. Reigns gets a new opponent and Big E's never had a shot has he because now you're dealing with something new. I would go with Big E. I'd put Big E over strong. I'd put Roman over strong. I would keep Edge and Bryan together and then this is completely new. I think this would work".

"Big E's never had a shot and they got big plans for him, that's what I'm hearing, that's why they broke [The New Day] up. And then he's got Kofi and Xavier as backup, they're cheerleaders for him and there's somewhere to go from there because they could get jealous of him later on and stomp his butt a little bit and now you've got something new. You gotta have a story guys and these stories gotta interrelate. Even if it's six months later, the fans will remember this stuff. So I would go Roman and Big E. I think there's a lot to that and it's easy to build to that".

Big E is currently the Intercontinental Champion and will be defending it against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Match this Sunday at WWE WrestleMania. The Powerhouse of Positivity will have a special entrance for the match as well.

If Big E loses the title this Sunday, he could move on to the main event picture and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship if he retains it later that night.

Roman Reigns will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge

Match graphic for Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

The Head of The Table is set to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania alongside former WWE Champions Daniel Bryan and Edge.

After Edge won the Royal Rumble, he picked Roman as the champion to challenge at WrestleMania. Soon after a dispute at WWE Fastlane, Daniel Bryan was also thrown into the mix, making it a triple threat match.

Do you think Roman will be able to successfully defend the WWE Universal Championship in this three-way encounter? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.