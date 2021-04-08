"I think they're gonna stay with Roman" - Former WWE manager thinks Roman Reigns will win at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion. Ever since his return at SummerSlam last year, he has been a dominant force in WWE.

Reigns is heading into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion and former WWE Manager, Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, believes he will retain the title at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Mantell previewed WrestleMania alongside Sid Pullar III and Jeremy Lambert on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel. He predicted Roman will win the Universal Title match. However, he wasn't sure who was going to win at the start of the feud:

"I changed back and forth two or three times. I said 'Yeah that sounds good. Hey that sounds good. No let's do it this freaking way.' I think they're gonna stay with Roman. I really do. But then there's the downside that what're you gonna do with Edge and what are you gonna do with Bryan? What are you gonna do with these guys? I don't know where they go with this story from here but I'm gonna go with Roman . . . He seems to be their guy"

Roman Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match this Sunday on WrestleMania Night 2. Fans are divided on who is going to win this match because, as Mantell said, there are numerous ways it could go, with various repercussions for each man.

This match is most likely going to be the main event of Night 2. The main event of Night 1 was revealed earlier today.

This will be Roman Reigns' fifth WWE WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns with the WWE Championship at WreslteMania 32

Roman Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for a while now and he has been blessed with numerous WrestleMania main event spots in his career.

Despite being just 35 years old, Roman Reigns has already been in the main event of WrestleMania four times. His first WrestleMania main event came against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 for the WWE Championship.

His second main event came the following year against Triple H. It also happened to be his first WrestleMania singles win.

In 2017 he defeated The Undertaker in the last match of WreslteMania 33. The Big Dog hit his stride in 2018 by competing in four consecutive main events at WrestleMania, when he wrestled Brock Lesnar in a bloody encounter for the WWE Universal Championship.

Roman's WrestleMania record currently stands at 5-2.