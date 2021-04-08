Sasha Banks drops big spoiler about her WrestleMania 37 match position

Sasha Banks broke into tears in her latest interview while talking about her upcoming SmackDown Women's title match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match and will face Sasha Banks for the blue brand's Women's title at The Show of Shows. Banks opened up on the big outing while speaking on Token CEO. In the process, she spoiled the position of her match on the WrestleMania card and confirmed the rumors that the two women will headline WrestleMania on Night One.

Sasha Banks couldn't control her tears while making it known that she and Bianca Belair are going to headline WrestleMania 37. Check out the full comments below:

"WrestleMania, April 10th. We'll be main-eventing and this is another first-time ever for me. This is my first ever singles match on a WrestleMania card which has been a nice dream. But this is the first time ever that two African-American women will be headlining [breaks into tears] a WrestleMania. This is crazy because this is bigger than me. And I think that's what the beautiful thing is," Sasha Banks said.

"Everything I've done in the WWE - not only has it been for me but it's been bigger than me. Because of the impact it has made on so many amazing people over the world of every color and race that chase their dreams so I'm just like over the moon," Banks said.

Sasha breaks down crying when talking about this being the first time two African-American women are main eventing WrestleMania. 😭😭



She also said she was calling Bayley all morning the day this was taped and freaking out. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iT4rwvF3DZ — Danny (@dajosc11) April 8, 2021

Sasha Banks is a decorated female athlete in WWE

Sasha Banks has been a mainstay on WWE's main roster for the past six years. She made her RAW debut shortly after WrestleMania 31 and quickly established herself as one of the biggest female superstars on the roster.

Have you been to check out our murals yet?



Send us a photo, we want to share the best ones 📸



📍 Camden Town - Sasha vs. Bianca

📍 Barrowlands - Bobby vs. Drew pic.twitter.com/rncpZZMYoX — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2021

Sasha Banks appeared in her first WrestleMania match on the 32nd edition of The Show of Shows in 2016. The match saw Charlotte Flair beating Banks and Becky Lynch to become the Women's Champion. Sasha Banks has competed at every WrestleMania ever since, but still has to win a match at the mega event.

Advertisement

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Rhea Ripley and chose to wrestle Banks at WrestleMania for the latter's SmackDown Women's title. Fans have been clamoring for a while to see these women headline WrestleMania, and it looks like WWE will give them one of the main-event spots.

Are you excited for this historic match? Who are you rooting for?