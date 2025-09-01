Former WWE name discusses why the Raja Jackson incident is getting extended media coverage (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke out on the Raja Jackson controversy. The star got into trouble after a shoot fight at Knokx Pro Wrestling.
Raja, the son of Rampage Jackson, appeared at Knokx Pro Wrestling last week. He got into a heated scuffle with Syko Stu before the show even began. Later that night, he went after his receipt, launching a vicious attack on Stu and rocking him with a series of stiff shots to the face. Chaos erupted as Doug "The Epic" Malo and several other stars stormed in to pull the two men apart. Stu had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment after the attack.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that the issue wouldn't have come to the forefront if Raja weren't the son of Rampage Jackson. The veteran writer noted that the incident was getting a lot more media coverage because of the huge names involved. He felt several such instances happen in professional wrestling and are swept under the carpet without the fans ever hearing a word about it.
"Bro, if this wasn't the son of Rampage Jackson, would we have known about this? You wouldn't have known about this outside of wrestling, I could tell you that. They wouldn't have been talking about this on Adam Carolla if this was not the son of Rampage Jackson. So my point is, how many times does this happen and we're not even aware of it?"
The negative headlines from the incident pushed WWE to take action. Knockx Pro Wrestling, where Rikishi is a co-founder, lost its WWE ID affiliation.
The Los Angeles Police Department is also investigating the issue. Stu was released from the hospital and is at home recovering from his injuries.
