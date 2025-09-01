Former WWE name discusses why the Raja Jackson incident is getting extended media coverage (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke out on the Raja Jackson controversy. The star got into trouble after a shoot fight at Knokx Pro Wrestling.

Ad

Raja, the son of Rampage Jackson, appeared at Knokx Pro Wrestling last week. He got into a heated scuffle with Syko Stu before the show even began. Later that night, he went after his receipt, launching a vicious attack on Stu and rocking him with a series of stiff shots to the face. Chaos erupted as Doug "The Epic" Malo and several other stars stormed in to pull the two men apart. Stu had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment after the attack.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that the issue wouldn't have come to the forefront if Raja weren't the son of Rampage Jackson. The veteran writer noted that the incident was getting a lot more media coverage because of the huge names involved. He felt several such instances happen in professional wrestling and are swept under the carpet without the fans ever hearing a word about it.

Ad

"Bro, if this wasn't the son of Rampage Jackson, would we have known about this? You wouldn't have known about this outside of wrestling, I could tell you that. They wouldn't have been talking about this on Adam Carolla if this was not the son of Rampage Jackson. So my point is, how many times does this happen and we're not even aware of it?"

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

The negative headlines from the incident pushed WWE to take action. Knockx Pro Wrestling, where Rikishi is a co-founder, lost its WWE ID affiliation.

The Los Angeles Police Department is also investigating the issue. Stu was released from the hospital and is at home recovering from his injuries.

While using quotes from this piece, credit Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the source video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More