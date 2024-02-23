Former WWE name recalls being r*ped after hearing another Vince McMahon allegation (Exclusive)

A former WWE personality recently commented on yet another Vince McMahon allegation, recalling a personal traumatic experience to show his understanding.

The personality in question is Hugo Savinovich, who previously worked as a commentator in WWE. Upon hearing about the allegations against Vince McMahon regarding his supposed cover-up of the assault on former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, he shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran explained how coming out with the news of being assaulted was difficult, which may explain the delay behind the story coming out for Ashley.

"I was r*ped in Ecuador, my country, when I was 7. It took me years to come out. (...) I don't know if at the time she was trying to be strong and not to tell that part of the story, but it's amazing that this didn't happen in any place." [33:50 onwards]

The former WWE veteran also commented on the place where the alleged assault occurred

Hugo Savinovich was also shocked by the fact that the alleged assault happened at a military base in Kuwait.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran stated:

"This happened according to that in Kuwait and on a military base. If that is the case, we are talking about not just a secret between Vince McMahon and Ashley or two people. This is the military forces of the number one power for a nation in the world that says 'In god we trust.' If that was the case, How horrible it was, and it is, that if somebody went to the grave then perhaps a lot of it had to do with not being able to have peace with that." [35:03 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the case and allegations against Vince McMahon progresses in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE