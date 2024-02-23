Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar were apparently involved in an amateur wrestling match during a private flight, according to an ex-WWE commentator.

The former WWE name in question is Hugo Savinovich. Considering he previously worked as a commentator in the Stamford-based promotion, he was privy to a number of interactions involving Vince McMahon. According to Hugo, he had apparently seen McMahon facing Brock in a frivolous amateur wrestling match, all while inside a private plane.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hugo Savinovich recalled:

"I saw in his private plane, Vince open up a bottle of Jack Daniels, and we all drank from that. That awas way before I became a pastor. And we all drank. I got to see Brock Lesnar (chuckles) and Vince going at it, wrestling in the plane. I mean this is like the millionaire boss, you know, drinking Jack Daniels and I saw him wrestle 34,000 feet in the air, against Brock Lesnar. And this was like amateur shoot wrestling." [41:10 - 41:42]

The former WWE name also commented on the Vince McMahon controversy

According to Savinovich, the recent allegations against Vince McMahon do not just affect him, but the entire pro-wrestling world in general.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran stated:

"The scandal of Vince McMahon, John Lauranaitis, the name of Brock Lesnar mentioned, and then disappearing, it has been very hurtful. People think it's just a WWE thing, and I believe that it's wrong. It affects all of us. Just because it has a logo of Vince and WWE... it's part of what we do." [11:13 - 11:36]

As of now, only time will tell what is in store for Vince McMahon down the line.

