"It affects all of us" - Former WWE commentator breaks silence on Vince McMahon allegations (Exclusive)

A former WWE commentator recently opened up on the Vince McMahon allegations, claiming it had bigger ramifications than people realized.

The former commentator in question is Hugo Savinovich, who has worked with several promotions in the pro wrestling industry. Apart from working in the Spanish commentary box in the Stamford-based company, he has also been a major part of Lucha Libre in recent years.

Several veterans have shared their thoughts regarding the recent Vince McMahon allegations. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hugo commented on it, stating that it has affected everyone in the industry.

"The scandal of Vince McMahon, John Lauranaitis, the name of Brock Lesnar mentioned, and then disappearing, it has been very hurtful. People think it's just a WWE thing, and I believe that it's wrong. It affects all of us. Just because it has a logo of Vince and WWE... it's part of what we do." [11:13 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the controversy regarding Vince McMahon will be resolved in the coming weeks.

