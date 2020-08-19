As reported first by WrestlingInc, former NXT Superstar Dan Matha was arrested in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The recently released WWE Superstar failed to appear in court for which he was charged. Failing to appear in court is a first-degree misdemeanor. As revealed by HeelByNature.com, Dan Matha failed to appear in court for a traffic violation.

The arrest record revealed more details, which stated that he was to appear in court for driving with an expired registration. You can check out the arrest record below as revealed by HeelByNature.com:

Sheet 1.

Sheet 2.

Sheet 3.

Matha was caught driving with a suspended license on two occasions last year. In February earlier this year, he was stopped, and he pleaded no contest, for which he paid a $722 fine. His license was suspended for unpaid traffic dues. A citation was served to Matha on April 4th for driving with an expired registration, and his court date was set for June 24th. Matha didn't appear in court, and a notice was sent to his residence on July 1st. The former NXT wrestler failed to respond to the notice, and an arrest warrant came out on August 17th. Matha was in Orange County Jail, from where he was released. A new court date for September 2nd has now been set.

WrestlingInc also released a mugshot of Dan Matha, which you can view below:

Dan Matha.

Dan Matha's WWE career

Advertisement

Dan Matha was one of the many talents released on in April as part of WWE's extensive cost-cutting operation. Various WWE Superstars were released, including the furloughs of other backstage personnel.

He trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling before signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2015. Matha made his in-ring debut for the WWE at a live event during the Arnold Classic Tour on March 5th in 2016. He picked up his first win on March 6th in a tag team match against Aiden English and Simon Gotch. He teamed up with Dylan Miley, aka Lars Sullivan, during the win.

Matha wrestled several matches at NXT house shows in the months that followed. The Orlando native lost most of his bouts in the Black and Gold brand as he was merely used as an enhancement talent at live events. Matha was one of the competitors in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in 2018, which featured 50 Superstars.

Matha's last WWE match happened at an NXT Live Event on March 7th, where he faced and lost to Tyler Breeze.

Dan Matha was involved in a serious car accident on the weekend before his WWE release. He also spoke about his WWE run during a recent sit-down interview with The Drop podcast.

"Well that's like when — with everything that's going on in the world and then everything that's happened with work with WWE, with all the releases. When I got released, people were reaching out to me saying, 'I'm sorry to hear that,' blah, blah, blah, which, one, I asked for my release, so it's like, I didn't really feel that bad. The frustration was months before which it culminated to me asking for my release. But like, even if I didn't ask for my release, that wouldn't even [have] been the worst news I got in two weeks. I'm grateful to be alive right now. I'm here talking to you, and not just alive. Like honestly, there's things that could've happened to me that would be worse than death. I could be only able to communicate through moving two fingers or being in a vegetative state right now." H/t POST Wrestling