WWE Superstar confirms release, shares photos from serious car crash this week

WWE released more than 20 stars this week

Another WWE Superstar has confirmed their release from the company today, as Dan Matha has revealed that this week not only saw him being released but also being "ejected" through his car windscreen while sharing some pretty horrific images from the crash.

Midweek, WWE confirmed the release of over 20 Superstars across all three of their brands, with several NXT stars trickling out after the initial cull. The releases came after the company released a statement regarding their economic response to COVID-19.

While the announced releases saw the likes of Rusev, Heath Slater, Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson leave the company, several NXT stars would depart with no official announcement. Deonna Purrazzo, Taynara Conti, MJ Jenkins, Tino Sabatelli, and Aleksandar Jaksic have all confirmed their own releases. And Dan Matha, also known as Dorian Mak, has confirmed his own release today.

Dan Matha was involved in a serious car crash

Not only did Matha confirm that he'd been released from WWE, but he also shared some pretty traumatic images from a car crash he'd been in shortly before being released - stating that he'd been "ejected through his car window". You can check out his tweet here.

Dan Matha had been contracted to WWE since 2015, working as a singles competitor before being teamed up with Riddick Moss as The Outliers. Matha would also have somewhat of a WrestleMania moment when he, Moss and Tino Sabbatelli - also released this week - would accompany Charlotte Flair for her WrestleMania 34 entrance.

The six-foot-seven star had been a regular on NXT Live events, as opposed to televised show - but did compete in Saudi Arabia in WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble.

Matha, Moss and Sabbatelli

Dan Matha's release saw him join the aforementioned Sabbatelli, Taynara Conti, Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic and MJ Jenkins in confirming their releases, while the official announcement saw Rusev, Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Rowan, Sarah Logan, Lio Rush, Drake Maverick, EC3, Eric Young, Aiden English, Primo & Epico Colon, Mike Kanellis, and Maria Kanellis depart from the company.

The five unannounced NXT Superstars released will be free to wrestle elsewhere after 30 days, while the officially announced names are all under the embargo of a 90-day release clause, meaning they cannot appear elsewhere until mid-July at the earliest - as I was able to confirm earlier this week.