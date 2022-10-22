Former WWE official breaks silence after getting destroyed at the hands of Liv Morgan

Former WWE official Sonya Deville broke silence following her brutal brawl with Liv Morgan on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan assaulted Deville by hitting her with a superplex on a pile of steel chairs. Despite having the upper hand for most of the bout, Deville was brutalized by Morgan and the match ended in a double count.

Taking to Twitter, Sonya Deville finally broke her silence after the attack as she wrote that light always prevail:

"From the darkness we find light," Deville wrote.

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Dutch Mantell said that Liv Morgan should take some time off

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently said that Liv Morgan should take some time off the ring following her loss at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that although he likes Liv, he would suggest that she take some time off.

He added that she should make a comeback and continue her feud with her arch-rival, The Baddest Woman on the Planet:

"I like Liv Morgan," Mantell said. "She was almost put in a position of she really couldn't win that. In position with Ronda Rousey, it was a no-win situation. Taking the belt off somebody that's not had it a long time, it can hurt them, but I don't think this will hurt Liv. I would suggest she take some time off, let her go through some more stuff, and then pop up again and say, 'We got unfinished business,' then take it from there."

After hinting at a change in her character since her loss at Extreme Rules, Morgan finally portrayed herself as a heel on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Morgan turning heel? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes