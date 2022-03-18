"It caused mental issues" - Former WWE official Gerald Brisco reveals dangerous prank played on young stars

Former WWE official Gerald Brisco recently spoke about a prank that was regularly played on young stars back in the days of the wrestling territories.

Back in the day, wrestlers played extremely dangerous pranks on one another, calling them 'ribs.' While some were harmless, others often took things too far.

During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Gerald Brisco opened up about one of the most dangerous ribs used on young stars while talking about several old stories, including one where The Rock's father jumped out of a plane.

"When a new kid would come into the territory, you know the girls, they were everywhere back in those days. The guys took liberties with them. They would set it up, there would be these gorgeous women who would come to the matches. Of course the young guys, 'Hey, who is that, who is that?' They’d say, 'Oh, it’s Mabel. We’ll fix you up with her. She lives out in the country, she's married to a truck driver you know we're all going to have a big party out here in the house later because her husband is on one of these cross country stints and won’t be back for a few days'," Brisco said. [37:46 - 38:48]

The house would always be in the middle of nowhere in a farmhouse, and eventually, the young wrestler and the girl would get 'attached to each other' and disappear together.

For Don Jardine, who wrestled under the name 'The Spoiler,' it apparently even caused mental issues. Brisco went on to describe how the husband would fire off a few shots while the young wrestler ran off, usually back into town naked.

"In comes the husband from the long truck drive with a gun. All of a sudden he kicks in the door when the guy's in there with supposedly his old lady, 'Mabel, I knew you were messing around with me'... It caused mental issues with Don Jardine, The Spoiler. They did it to him up in Canada somewhere and he was mentally unstable from then on about this. The guy would take off running, and the guy [husband] would fire off three or four shots. He’d run all the way back into town usually naked," Brisco added. [38:40 - 39:16]

Former WWE official Gerald Brisco talks about how frequently the rib was used

WWE Hall of Famer JBL was perplexed by the prank and could not believe that it was used regularly.

Brisco confirmed that it was done so often that it had a name, and it was called 'Mabel.'

Bushwacker Luke also talked about it, saying how often the rib was used back in the days of the wrestling territories before WWE became as big as it is now.

Brisco added that maybe the current WWE Superstars have better ribs, as many of the ribs they pulled back in their day might have led to them being arrested.

