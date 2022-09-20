"Perception is reality in the eyes of the fans" - Former WWE official on Roman Reigns taking on Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently spoke about Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

The Tribal Chief made plenty of headlines over the weekend when WWE announced via a press conference that Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Ultimate Influencer at Crown Jewel in November.

On the latest edition of the Reffin Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas spoke about why he thinks Logan Paul and Roman Reigns will headline Crown Jewel on November 5.

"It's gonna headline, and people are curious as to why. Okay, I get it ... I think he [Paul] can handle himself fairly well. But people are wondering, 'why is this the main event, it's taking a spot away from someone else,' look, I get it," Jimmy Korderas said. "He has 23 million-plus subscribers to his YouTube channel, he's a big celebrity. I may not be a fan of his, but that doesn't matter, he may draw an audience other than pro wrestling in to watch this and then maybe they will stick around, and maybe they won't, who knows?"

Jimmy Korderas on why Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns might be happening in Saudi Arabia

As for why this match is taking place in Saudi Arabia instead of the United States, Korderas has a theory on that as well.

The former WWE official believes that if the match took place stateside, Reigns would be the babyface by default, so perhaps WWE is hoping for a better reaction for the two men when they face off overseas.

"I have another theory, I think if you have this match in North America, Roman Reigns by default to the wrestling fans becomes the babyface, even though Logan Paul is presented as the babyface," Jimmy Korderas said. "In Saudi Arabia, maybe Roman Reigns will get booed, and perception is reality in the eyes of fans." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

