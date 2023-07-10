Former WWE official says he will never return to the company

A former WWE official has recently stated that he will never return to the company again.

Brian Hebner was one of the most well-known referees in World Wrestling Entertainment. He was the son of legendary referee Earl Hebner. While Brian worked for the company for several years, it seems like he did not enjoy his time there.

Speaking on the House of Hardcore podcast, Brian said he will never return to WWE again.

“Most people would say, ‘Why don’t you go back to WWE,'” Hebner said. “I’ll be honest with you, because I don’t wanna f*cking go back there.” Hebner continued, “It wasn’t the best time in my life. It wasn’t.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Former WWE referee Brian Hebner also mentioned who was the best boss he has worked for

During his long tenure as a referee, Brian has worked for several promotions and under many bosses. However, one boss has stood as the best boss he's ever had.

During the same podcast episode, Brian mentioned that Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore's approachability made him the best boss ever.

"I just wanna say this about him [Scott D'Amore] and this is 100 percent true. Could be if not the best boss I’ve ever worked for, and I’ll tell you why I say that because he’s the most approachable boss that I ever worked for, and why I’m bringing this back up is because we got lost before I could get back to it but, the reason why I’m bringing this up is because the reason why I can say what he said I said to you guys (in IMPACT) is because I felt comfortable going to him when I knew something wasn’t right.”

Brian also explained that he felt uncomfortable going to Vince McMahon when he knew something wasn't right.

“I couldn’t do that with Vince McMahon, I couldn’t do that with half our agents that we had in WWE, in WWF,” Hebner continued. “There was an intimidation factor there and it was always they were better than us, you know what I mean? I was lucky that I had that same kind of relationship throughout my whole TNA career, but Scott was the better of them if that makes any sense and he invited me for that information. He invited me.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Despite his less-than-favorable experiences in the Stamford-based promotion, Brian Hebner was still one of the better referees in the company for many years.

What do you make of Brian Hebner's comments about the WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

