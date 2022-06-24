"The dangerous thing is what else can they find?"- Ex-WWE personality on allegations against Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the recent misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon is being investigated by the company's Board of Directors after a report surfaced that he paid a hefty amount to a former female employee following an alleged affair. In the wake of the controversy, he has stepped back from his role as WWE CEO and Chairman. Stephanie McMahon is leading the company in his absence.

Speaking about the matter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Vince McMahon has nothing to worry about in this case as he paid for the settlement with his own money:

"Well, here's the thing with Vince, he's going out on SmackDown and RAW, you know, thinking that he's got nothing to worry about, and in this case, he doesn't. But if I'm Vince, I'm worried about the Pandora's box. That is what I'm worried about. The only implication would have been if he had used WWE's money. [Jerry] McDevitt made it clear."

The former WWE Writer added that the former Chairman should be concerned with what can be uncovered moving forward:

"First of all, he has not denied this. So it happened and McDevitt made it clear saying he did not use the company's money, which means he used his own money. So in this case there's no harm, no foul, but the dangerous thing is what else can they find?" [7:09 to 7:56]

Vince McMahon was present on WWE RAW this week

The recent controversy has not dampened the spirits of Vince McMahon as the former CEO has been a prominent face on WWE programming in the last week.

After appearing on SmackDown last week to address the crowd, Mr. McMahon made his presence felt on the red brand as an unnanounced surprise. He came out to hype the return of John Cena, who will be present on RAW the coming week to celebrate 20 years of his debut.

Cena will be returning to his old hunting ground for the first time since his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year. It'll be interesting to see if the former WWE Chairman will be present to welcome the 16-time World Champion back into the fold.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far