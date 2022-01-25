Former WWE personality calls Becky Lynch a "clown," says she is not ready for Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to make her WWE return soon, with reports suggesting she could build up towards a massive match against Becky Lynch.

Vince Russo, however, believes Lynch hasn't been booked well enough for the big-money clash against Rousey.

The former WWE writer reviewed the latest RAW episode on Legion of RAW, where he shared his issues with a proposed angle between the two stars. Russo has been a long-time detractor of Becky Lynch's new gimmick, and he once again criticized the goofy nature of her character.

Russo felt WWE couldn't pit Ronda Rousey against Becky Lynch as the reigning RAW Women's Champion lacked a compelling on-screen persona.

"But again, bro. If they are going to Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. The way to go about that is to turn Becky Lynch into a clown? That's why like, the way we see with the little goats on the arms and the Elton John and the doing the commenting at ringside. No, they can't be positioning her for Ronda Rousey if that's the way they have been booking her. No, they can't because you can't put Ronda Rousey in there against a clown," revealed Vince Russo.

That's all they keep doing: Vince Russo on WWE's strategy regarding returning stars

The upcoming women's Royal Rumble match could witness the returns of many familiar faces who have been absent for a while, but it could also be WWE's attempt at reshuffling the roster.

Vince Russo had heard of the rumored returns and felt that WWE was just planning on pushing certain stars to the back in favor of returning talents.

"Let's be honest. I've heard of all these names coming back for the Royal Rumble. Ronda Rousey, Paige, Asuka. Alexa Bliss is going to come back. So, bro, they are just going to rotate these girls back in; they are going to rotate these girls back in and rotate some of the girls back of the line. That's all they keep doing," Russo added.

The latest rumors have made Ronda Rousey the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble match as she could be the one to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. However, do you agree with Vince Russo's comments about Becky Lynch's current status? Share your views in the comments section below.

