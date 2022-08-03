"These girls are tiny" - Former WWE personality claims that Bayley's new faction doesn't seem intimidating, negatively compares them to an iconic group (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently voiced criticism for Bayley's new faction, which includes former NXT stars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

The Role Model returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 after a gap of almost a year. She brought with her Dakota Kai, who was earlier released by the company, and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai), who has been out of action due to injury.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo compared the trio to Hulk Hogan's former faction The New World Order, saying:

"Listen, man. To me, when it's gang warfare, that gang needs to be nWo. It needs to be like a group of people that can kill you, that's who it needs to be. Bro, these girls are tiny! They're like, who're they gonna beat up? Like, I'm sorry, bro, but when it's a group and a faction, they need to kill people. (46:42 - 47:14)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's video below:

Vince Russo also criticized the name recognition of Bayley's new faction

Vince Russo wasn't finished with Bayley's heel trio, as he heavily criticized the faction following their debut at SummerSlam 2022.

In continuation of the same conversation, Russo mentioned that he initially couldn't recognize who the two other women were as they stood alongside the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

He further added that it wasn't right to assume that the WWE Universe would know who Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are:

"Bianca Belair comes out, there's a big hug. Then comes Bayley and her crew. Chris, I don't watch Smackdown. I don't know who the crew is. I've never seen these two women in my life. They don't look like much. But again, we've seen this a million times before where we're supposed to assume the audience knows who these two people are and they don't." (25:00 - 25:29)

With Becky Lynch now out due to injury, it's assumed that Bayley and her new stable will take the opportunity to strike at RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Whether the faction does enough damage to achieve the kind of infamy that Vince Russo mentioned remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far