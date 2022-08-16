"They don't look like stars to me" - Former WWE personality claims Dakota Kai isn't a "television star", compares her to Sunny (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has claimed that Dakota Kai isn't a television star. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'Legion of RAW,' he also recalled his conversation with Road Dogg (aka Brian James).

According to Russo, Attitude Era stars such as Sunny, Chyna, and Sable were made for television. In contrast, Kai doesn't fit that description.

He further praised Kai's abilities as a worker but believed that the only people who would care about her were the hardcore viewers.

"Let me just talk about Dakota Kai for a second because bro we have Road Dogg on this on Thursday and I was basically trying to tell Road Dogg, 'Bro, listen, I'm a television viewer at home, I'm watching this show, I don't know who these girls are. They don't look like stars to me, okay?' And Road Dogg, what did he talk about bro? What great workers they are (...) With all due respect, that's not a television star bro, that's not a television star bro. You know what a television star is? Sable is a television star, Chyna is a television star, Sunny is a television star. This is not a television star. Thus the problem, I agree with Brian [James], she's probably the greatest worker in the world. Guess what bro? The only people that care about that are the people already watching the show," said Russo [1:07:30-1:08:48]

Raquel Rodriguez recently praised Dakota Kai following her return to WWE

Dakota Kai recently made her return to WWE after previously being let go by the company.

The duo of Rodriguez and Kai are former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Speaking with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, the SmackDown star said:

"I'm so excited and happy for her [Dakota Kai]," said Rodriguez. "She is an absolute superstar. The things that girl does, the way she moves and walks with confidence. I've learned so much from her, just being under her wing so long, you know what I mean? She's been a big part of my career."

Kai will be teaming up with Iyo Sky and Bayley at Clash at the Castle in a six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. Fans will have to wait and see which team will reign supreme on September 3.

