"The Fiend did nothing for me" – Former WWE personality claims he was never impressed by Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell claimed that Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, never managed to get himself over with the WWE Universe and didn't impress the former.

During his stint as a WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt started as the leader of The Wyatt Family. After the group disbanded, he was repackaged as The Fiend, a horror-themed character.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that The Fiend didn't do anything special for him and labeled him his "bathroom break."

"The Fiend did nothing for me. I don't get it and I don't think he ever got over, I don't think Bray Wyatt ever got over, at all. Where would I come in there? I didn't give a sh*t, what he was doing. That was my bathroom break." (from 45:45 to 47:00)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

WWE legend Road Dogg recently speculated on Bray Wyatt's WWE release

Bray Wyatt's 12-year WWE tenure ended last July as the company released him.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE legend Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, claimed that Wyatt's lucrative contract was one of the primary reasons he was let go by the company:

"Look, I don't know what else they could have done with him, to be quite honest with you. I think, just like my release, they needed to trim some fat. I think he was getting paid a ton, I think Braun Strowman was getting paid a ton. You know what I mean? They just looked around and saw."

WWE @WWE WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP https://t.co/koRuC3w1yr

Bray Wyatt, now known as Windham, has recently teased a potential return to wrestling, courtesy of his cryptic tweets. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far