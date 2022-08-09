"You see this thing coming a mile away" - Former WWE personality comments on Edge possibly betraying WWE legend and rejoining Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave his honest opinion on Edge possibly betraying Rey Mysterio and joining Judgment Day once again.

After being booted out of The Judgment Day, the multi-time world champion made his return at SummerSlam and aligned with The Mysterios. The Rated-R Superstar also pledged to end his former faction during a passionate promo on last week's RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how brutally Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor had assaulted the Hall of Famer before kicking him out of the stable.

"Well, bro, if you do that, you can't do that in a way where they really got heat on them. You see what I'm saying? Like we were Rey, I was able to bring Rock and Vince together because all Rock did was drop an elbow on Vince. He didn't beat the snot out of Vince, they beat the snot out of Edge, so was that work?"

He further added that the main issue with this storyline is Dominik Mysterio and how Judgment Day wants to add him to the faction.

"I mean, we could say it was now, but if you go back and look at the number they did on them, that's gonna be a hard pill to swallow. I think it's the Dominik thing bro, and I think that's the issue. Because you see this thing coming a mile away bro," noted Russo. (30:20- 31:17)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's video below:

Damian Priest has challenged Edge for a one-on-one match

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge's former stablemate Damian Priest challenged him to a singles bout in his hometown of Toronto.

Following The Archer of Infamy's challenge, The Rated-R Superstar appeared on RAW Talk and agreed to the match. Meanwhile, he also sent out a stern warning to the former WWE United States Champion.

"You want to try and end my career in my hometown?! Thirty years after I started in that very town, you want to do that? You want to to test me like that Priest? There's going to be a point during that match where you are going to be lying in that ring and you are going to look up at me. I'm going to stand over the top of you and I'm going to say 'son, you don't understand the mistake you've made!' But I'm going to make you see it," said The Rated-R Superstar.

After his recent comeback, it will be interesting to see if The Rated R Superstar can potentially exact revenge on his former stablemate on August 22.

Do you think the 11-time world champion will stand victorious in his hometown? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh