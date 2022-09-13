"I could care less" - Former WWE personality comments on the possibility of Kevin Owens winning the Money in the Bank briefcase from Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has commented on the possibility of Kevin Owens winning the Money in the Bank briefcase from Austin Theory down the road.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Owens and Theory came face-to-face with each other, with the former cutting an incredible promo on the 25-year-old.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he could care less if the former WWE Universal Champion won the briefcase off of Theory.

"Bro I can't work off of the world that they have created, I can't, I'm sorry, I can't. I could give a cr*p if Owens gets the case, if Dominik... I don't care, I could care less," said Russo. [39:30-40:17]

In addition, Russo claimed that he wouldn't have booked such storylines. He continued by mentioning that we have repeatedly seen Owens undergo a win-loss pattern in WWE.

"I can't fantasy book what they're putting in front of me bro. I would've never booked this stuff. You could keep asking me, maybe something will pop. Let me put it to you this way if Kevin Owens wins the case from Austin Theory... who cares? I've seen Kevin Owens do so, win-lose, win-lose, win-lose... I've seen it all bro. I've seen it," added Russo. [40:35-41:19]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Kevin Owens was warned by Austin Theory after RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens and Austin Theory engaged in a wild brawl, courtesy of which the Money in the Bank briefcase holder ended up getting busted open.

Speaking on RAW Talk after this week's show, Theory addressed The Prizefighter's promo from this week's show, as he said:

"He wants to unveil that I'm just handed opportunities. Let me take you back down memory lane," said Theory. "The Elimination Chamber, I beat Kevin Owens to get into the Elimination Chamber. What happened there? I was the only man in that chamber left with Brock Lesnar. And then, when I became the youngest United States Champion, I defended against a man that [sic] has done so many things. So many championships, Finn Balor, I beat him straight up."

Owens could possibly challenge Theory for his briefcase at the upcoming Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s Legion of RAW and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe