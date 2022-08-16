"Applaud Triple H for taking that mess out" - Former WWE personality credits The Game for reportedly retiring a championship (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has credited Triple H for seemingly retiring the 24/7 Championship. While the title is still active, recent rumors have suggested that it won't be long before the title is officially defunct.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo seemed quite pleased with WWE's alleged decision to retire the 24/7 Championship.

The wrestling veteran also took a dig at the title and its concept, labeling it a "mess."

"Bro, let's give Triple H credit for this. I will give Triple H credit for this, I'll blow the freaking trombone bro. It looks like the 24/7 [Championship] is officially dead and over and we will never see this again. So, yes, I applaud Triple H for taking that mess out of his show," said Russo [1:04:51 – 1:05:23]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

The 24/7 Championship was introduced in 2019, and the concept of the title is that it can be defended at any place, any time.

Titus O'Neil is the inaugural 24/7 Champion and is currently held by Dana Brooke, who is in her seventh reign with the belt. However, it looks like she might not end up breaking R-Truth's record of 53 reigns if the title is indeed retired.

Vince Russo recently questioned Triple H's work as head of creative

Following the retirement of Vince McMahon, Triple H became the head of creative in WWE.

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the only thing The Game has changed since taking over creative duties is the presentation of former NXT stars on RAW and SmackDown. He said:

"I remember back in the day when cable TV first started, I grew up in Long Island, NY and every month, once a month it was Monday Night and they would have the Madison Square Garden show live on cable vision. Once a month, and bell to bell it was a wrestling show. Everything for house, nothing for TV. Every single thing on this show is for the house. So please tell me what is the dramatic change we're seeing other than NXT people appearing on the show?"

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H speaks on his creative goals Triple H speaks on his creative goals https://t.co/ucoe8jbOyG

The multi-time WWE World Champion has brought back numerous superstars previously released by the company, including Dexter Lumis and Dakota Kai. Fans will have to wait and see if more performers will return to the company moving forward.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh