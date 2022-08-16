"What is the dramatic change?" – Former writer questions Triple H's work as the Head of Creative in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo recently questioned the change in the product after Triple H took over as the Head of Creative.

WWE announced that The Game would be taking over from John Laurinaitis as the EVP of Talent Relations, as well as leading the creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement.

Speaking on the weekly RAW review, Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that this week's match card did not cater to the audience watching at home. He detailed that the only thing that has changed since Hunter took charge was the appearance of several NXT stars on both RAW and SmackDown.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"I remember back in the day when cable TV first started, I grew up in Long Island, NY and every month, once a month it was Monday Night and they would have the Madison Square Garden show live on cable vision. Once a month, and bell to bell it was a wrestling show. Everything for house, nothing for TV. Every single thing on this show is for the house. So please tell me what is the dramatic change we're seeing other than NXT people appearing on the show?" (From 5:45 - 6:38)

You can watch the full interview here:

Catch the full highlights of Monday Night RAW here.

Vince Russo feels Triple H is adding new talent to the show

During the same conversation, Russo also mentioned that Hunter was not doing anything different than Vince McMahon. He pointed out that the only difference between him and the McMahon family patriarch is that he is pushing newer talent on the show.

"That's not writing. Will you stop with the love for Triple H? Come on man, that is not writing. He's doing the same thing Vince was doing, he's just injecting new blood, new people into the product." (From 19:48 to 20:02)

Since Triple H took over, fans have witnessed the the returns of NXT stars such as Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumis.

What do you think about Hunter's booking on RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA