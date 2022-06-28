"There is nobody who's just themselves" - Former WWE personality criticizes Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and 4-time champion's character work (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lambasted the gimmicks of WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Riddle.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Big Time Becks won the Last Chance qualification bout against Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina. With her victory, she secured the final spot in the Women's Ladder match at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned there is nothing natural about RAW. He also compared Austin Theory to the legendary Curt Hennig. He said:

"Bro, to me I watch this show and nothing is natural. I don't see any characters that are natural like everything seems like such a put-on and in-act. I just, I don't see the performance. You know bro, when you talk about Austin Theory, I think about a guy like Curt Hennig, like that wasn't a put-on."

He also spoke about the gimmicks of several top stars in the promotion:

"I just feel that everybody is just this lego put-together types of stereotypical character and I don't buy into any of it. And I'm talking about from Riddle to Becky Lynch to Bianca Belair, there is nobody who's just themselves bro." (19:25-20:19)

Vince Russo also took shots at WWE's creative team

Vince Russo further criticized WWE's creative team and mentioned how they've failed to create exciting characters.

During the same conversation, Russo mentioned that WWE's creative team had forgotten the formula to make things interesting. He noted that they have been unable to create layers to superstars' personas.

Russo added:

"Bro layers to the character are not created in the ring. That's not where they are created and with this show where everything is in the ring, you're never going to get those layers. I don't know if it's laziness, I don't know if they forgot the formula and just don't know how to do it, I don't know what it is, you're not going to make these characters in wrestling matches." (21:22- 22:00)

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion plans to tweak the characters of their stars moving forward.

