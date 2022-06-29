"Could not be any more freaking obvious" - Former WWE personality criticizes Becky Lynch's win in the main event of RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has criticized Becky Lynch's win from this week's main event of Monday Night RAW. He expressed his frustration at how predictable the booking has become as of late.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Lynch successfully qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match by defeating Xia Li, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Shayna Baszler, and Tamina in a Last Chance Elimination match.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how predictable the company has become. The former WWE writer praised Riddle, who also booked his spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match last night.

However, the WWE personality wasn't a fan of Lynch's booking. He said:

"You know bro it's so funny because listen man I can tell you sometimes in wrestling you gotta give the people what they want. And you had this show opening with the battle royal and ending with the battle royal and both winners could not be any more freaking obvious. And you know with Riddle, okay it's what the people wanted, he gives the people what they wanted. And then Becky Lynch at the end that would just be so predictable." (23:40- 24:05)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's video below:

Vince Russo compared WWE's current work to that of the company's work 31 years ago

Vince Russo gave his thoughts on WWE's current creative direction and compared it to the time when Hulk Hogan competed in the company

In continuation of the same conversation, he stated that whenever The Hulkster lost, it was unpredictable. He contrasted this by stating that the top of the card in the company at the moment was too predictable. A critical Russo added:

"When Hogan lost it was so unpredictable then we are gonna have a pay-per-view two days later, that's what I'm talking about. Bro, 31 years ago, and I can recall that because of the unpredictability of it. And here, you've got 30 minutes at the top of the show, 15 minutes at the bottom and just so so so predictable." (24:29- 25:10)

The current WWE product has had the same superstars at the top of the card for a while now, and they very rarely suffer defeats. It will be interesting to see if the company can bring some shocks and surprises leading into Money In The Bank.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Becky Lynch will win the MITB Ladder Match? Yes No 3 votes so far