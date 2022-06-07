"She is too girly to be a wrestler" - Former WWE personality criticizes Liv Morgan and explains why he isn't a fan of her

Jim Cornette has criticized WWE star Liv Morgan and explained why he isn't a fan of hers.

A few months ago, Morgan and Ripley were part of a tag team before eventually going their different ways and resuming their careers as singles competitors. Before that, the two women also unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag team Championships on a few occasions, including WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran briefly discussed the singles match between Rhea Ripley and her former tag team partner on RAW a few weeks ago. Despite Morgan winning the match, Cornette was skeptical.

He believes that Morgan is "too girly" to be a wrestler, and Ripley needs to make her look believable in the ring. He said:

"They've been fighting every week, Liv Morgan does not grow on me, she is too girly to be a wrestler. Rhea Ripley has to not only bend over backward but has to do the limbo to make it believable that Liv Morgan is hanging in there with her, right?" Cornette stated. [3:16-3:33]

Check out Cornette's comments on Morgan in the following video:

What has Jim Cornette said about Liv Morgan in the past?

As it turns out, Jim Cornette has never been a fan of Liv Morgan. On a previous episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette similarly praised Rhea Ripley while being critical of Morgan's in-ring performance.

The former WWE manager feels that the latter is too small and doesn't look credible in her matches, especially while working with bigger stars.

"But when Rhea and Liv got in there, again Ripley is everything I like about women's wrestling and Morgan is the opposite. She's too small, her sh*t it's awkward, she's trying to do sh*t to bigger people and they're trying to let her, it doesn't come across. I don't... she's too pretty... I just don't see it."

This week on RAW, Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Morgan, and Ripley were involved in a fatal four-way match to determine the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank.

While Ripley qualified for the match, Morgan could be a part of the Premium Live Event by qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank match.

