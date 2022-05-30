Jim Cornette says WWE star is everything he dislikes about women's wrestling; praises Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan is "too small" to be a credible wrestler, as per Jim Cornette. On the other hand, the legend feels Rhea Ripley personifies what he likes about women's wrestling.

Morgan has been a part of the WWE roster since 2014 and was moved to the main roster as part of The Riott Squad. The other members of the group were released by the company, but she has stayed on and was moved to RAW last year.

Jim Cornette, on the latest epsiode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, lavished praise on Rhea Ripley, but was critical of Liv Morgan's in-ring performance. The former WWE manager feels that the New Jersey native is too small and that her matches doesn't look credible when she works with bigger stars:

"But when Rhea and Liv got in there, again Ripley is everything I like about women's wrestling and Liv Morgan is the opposite. She's too small, her sh*t it's awkward, she's trying to do sh*t to bigger people and they're trying to let her, it doesn't come across. I don't... she's too pretty... I just don't see it."[From 7:03 to 7:24]

Cornette was impressed by Ripley's physical prowess in her match with Morgan, especially one spot where the Australian superstar caught Morgan from the turnbuckle and picked her back up again.

WWE commentator also feels that there's something missing in Liv Morgan to become a big star

RAW commentator Corey Graves, in a recent episode of After The Bell, stated that he has trouble "selling" Morgan when he's behind the commentary desk as there's something missing in her character.

"Liv’s got all the ingredients. Liv has all the tools to be a megastar. But I feel like there’s something that just hasn’t clicked,” said Graves.

The commentator hopes that being paired with AJ Styles and Finn Balor will help Morgan become a better Superstar.

It'll be interesting to see how far Morgan progresses as she seems to have the backing of some fans.

Jim Cornette recently revealed that he was impressed by Ripley and her colleagues in The Judgment Day. Check out his comments here.

