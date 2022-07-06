"Got to protect your wrestlers" - Former WWE personality criticizes Theory losing on RAW after winning Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has criticized WWE's booking of Theory on this week's episode of RAW.

In the aftermath of winning the Money in the Bank briefcase last weekend, Theory competed in a tag team match this past Monday night. However, he ended up on the losing side against the trio of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE needs to protect their wrestlers more.

"Not only that bro, that's what we are missing. Whether they win or lose or how they win or lose, it has no effect on them. There's no reaction to it whatsoever. Bro, you've got to protect your wrestlers bro, you've got to protect your characters."

He added:

"And if you're not showing emotion, if you won or you lost like either way, you're basically saying, I don't win lose, I don't care that's what you're basically saying and that's a bad message to send to the audience," said Vince Russo. [28 – 29:40]

Bobby Lashley recently praised his WWE rival Theory

Bobby Lashley has been feuding against Theory for quite some time on RAW. At the Money in the Bank premium live event, The All Mighty secured the United States Championship by beating his arch-rival.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport recently, Lashley heaped praise on Theory and claimed the latter would be a multi-time world champion in the company.

“Man, By the time he's my age, he's going to be on a stack of money as high as this building. He's gonna be a super-duper star. 23 years old, that kid has everything in his future. I can see him being a multiple-time world champion. He's gonna be going after Cena's record, he's gonna be after Ric Flair's record. He's going to be setting some records that you would never, never imagine. The kid is extremely talented.”

Lashley and Theory are set to compete in a rematch for the WWE United States Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

