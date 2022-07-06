Bobby Lashley says current RAW star will be a "multiple-time world champion"

Bobby Lashley believes that WWE RAW Superstar Theory is going to be a multi-time world champion.

The two stars are currently involved in a feud for the United States Championship, which The All Mighty won by defeating the latter at Money in the Bank. They are set for a rematch at SummerSlam, which will take place later this month. Theory is recognized as the youngest US Champion and Money in the Bank contract holder in the history of the company.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Bobby Lashley heaped praise on his rival, stating that he could see him going after John Cena and Ric Flair's record for most world championships held.

“Man, By the time he's my age, he's going to be on a stack of money as high as this building. He's gonna be a super-duper star. 23 years old, that kid has everything in his future. I can see him being a multiple-time world champion. He's gonna be going after Cena's record, he's gonna be after Ric Flair's record. He's going to be setting some records that you would never, never imagine. The kid is extremely talented,” said Lashley. (H/T Fightful)

Bobby Lashley believes that he still has a lot to accomplish in his WWE career

The All Mighty is one of the biggest stars in the entire industry right now. He's a former 2-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion and ECW Champion.

During the interview, Bobby Lashley mentioned a few things that he wants to accomplish in WWE.

“There’s a lot. There’s holding multiple titles. I haven’t won a Tag Team Title yet. So I still see that in my career. Winning the [Royal Rumble], I see that in my career. Everybody’s like, ‘What if it doesn’t happen this year?’ Then, it’s gonna happen next year. I’m so positive. I’m so positive that it’ll make most people sick. But the more positivity that comes out of me, the more things like this happen, you know?”

Lashley's next destination is The Biggest Party of the Summer, where he will put his title on the line against Theory. He recently teamed up with The Street Profits on RAW to defeat the 24-year-old star and Alpha Academy.

