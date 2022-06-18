"Just wanted an opportunity" - Former WWE personality details his interaction with Road Dogg, explains how he helped another Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo detailed his past interactions with Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James.

The former D-Generation X member is regarded as one of the most influential names to step foot in the industry, and his place in WWE history is undeniable. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on in 2019, alongside the rest of his stablemates.

In a recent conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo detailed his experience of working alongside Road Dogg.

"Bro, I remember when you were doing nothing and every freaking TV you would grab me, 'Vince you got 5 minutes, you got to find me some,' every freaking TV. And Brian, what that did was, every time I was writing you were back here because you were so persistent, respectable, never had that you just wanted an opportunity and a chance and as the writer, it was always here," said Russo. (4:27-4:59)

Vince Russo also explained how "Road Dogg" Brian James helped Billy Gunn

In the same interview, Vince Russo discussed how "Road Dogg" Brian James helped Billy Gunn during his time in the company.

He mentioned that being around James boosted the current AEW star's confidence. Russo also spoke about the influence the New Age Outlaws member had on his long-term tag team partner.

"But one thing I want to say that I never noticed is getting to the point of you guys getting together, you know bro Billy went through the smoking guns, then he went through the Rockabilly, now you guys are together. Here's what I saw, bro just being with you Billy's level of confidence went from here to here. I saw the Rockabilly and him with Honky. Your confidence literally rubbed, he became a different person, just because of the influence you had on him," Russo continued. (5:47- 6:37)

James and Gunn were previously part of DX along with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

