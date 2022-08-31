"Very hard to get over"- Former WWE personality explains bizarre reason why Bayley's stablemate Dakota Kai might not get over with fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the accent of Bayley's stablemate Dakota Kai.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Kai and her partner IYO SKY faced Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament final, which was eventually won by Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Kai has a New Zealand accent, which is similar to Rhea Ripley's Australian one:

"I swear to God, I didn't even know Kai had an accent until tonight. I didn't even know she had an accent until tonight, bro. Ripley's from Australia, right? But the accent is similar. There used to be a day, bro, where these two would not have been on the same show with similar accents." (52:27 - 52:58)

Russo went on to explain how wrestlers with heavy accents have always had a difficult time getting over with American television audiences:

"Bro, throughout the wrestling business, if you had a strong Southern accent, it was very, very hard to get over, bro. Because look at history: Who with a southern accent got over big-time mainstream? People will argue with me and say Dusty, and I'm like, 'wait a minute bro, Dusty?' That's not a southern accent, that's a Dusty accent.'" (53:33 - 54:03)

Vince Russo also discussed WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Jeff Jarett's accent

While elaborating on specific accents in pro wrestling, Vince Russo also spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Jeff Jarett.

During the same discussion, the former WWE writer mentioned that Austin doesn't have a Southern accent so much as a distinct Texan drawl. He pointed out that Jeff Jarett has a more traditional Southern accent:

"Bro, who with a heavy Southern accent was over to the masses in wrestling? In history of wrestling? (...) Stone Cold has a Southern accent, bro? That's a Texas accent, bro. Texas is not the South. (...) Those guys are from Texas. Jeff Jarett's got a southern accent. That's the accent I'm talking about." (54:25- 55:00)

