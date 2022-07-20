"Poor fu**ing Nattie" - Former WWE personality explains why Natalya seemingly lost her patience after working with Liv Morgan

Jim Cornette recently discussed the controversial finish to a Triple Threat Match between Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey at WWE's live event in Sacramento, California, earlier this month.

In the final stage of the match, Morgan pinned Natalya after hitting her with her finisher. Immediately after the conclusion, the latter got up and pointed at the SmackDown Women's Champion before oddly exiting the ring.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette reviewed Morgan's recent singles bout against Nattie from this past week's episode of SmackDown, and explained why he understood the veteran superstar's perspective.

"You know that sometimes things just don't work right but I figured okay, I'm going to watch this match and see if they've got their problems smoothed out or if there's anything I could see that might lend some kind of understanding to what was going on between these two and this match pretty much told me everything I needed to know. Poor fu**ing Nattie, if she's been having to do on-the-job training with this girl like this in every match they've had, I can understand, why one would lose one's patience." said Cornette [1:02-1:42]

Natalya has detailed her interaction with Liv Morgan after the three-way match at a house show

In the aftermath of the controversial finish to the three-way match between Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to address the situation.

In a deleted tweet, Nattie claimed to be breaking her character, admitting that she thanked Morgan after the match concluded.

"I'm breaking character right now, but I actually said THANKYOU. If you must know," wrote Natalya

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, Nattie's loss to Rousey led to Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. In doing so, she became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The 28-year-old will defend her title against The Baddest Woman On The Planet in a rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam show.

