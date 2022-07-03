"Could've done things a lot worse" – Former WWE personality gives honest opinion on The Viking Raiders undergoing another name change (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell reacted to WWE once again changing The Viking Raiders' name. On this week's episode of SmackDown, the duo of Erik & Ivar were introduced as 'The New Vicious Viking Raiders.'

The duo set their sights on The New Day once again after previously ruining their segment with Shanky on last week's show.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that WWE is at least trying to do something with Erik & Ivar. He believes that creative could've booked the two a lot worse:

"Well at least they are doing something with them, they are trying, they are trying. I mean they could've done things a lot worse." (from 23:50 to 23:57)

Dutch Mantell detailed a major issue with the storyline between The New Day and The New Vicious Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders recently turned heel for the first time since 2018, and Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion regarding the same.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell noted how unpredictable WWE's booking has become. The veteran labeled Vince McMahon as "impulsive," as he said:

"You can't predict WWE, you can't predict them. I mean, if Vince has had an almost straight record you can tell, I mean he's like a coach. He's very impulsive and he'd get an idea and he just goes with it. Now with Triple H in charge, you may be able to sway him or Bruce Prichard, you may be able to sit down and say this and this and this and he might realize that "yes you have a point," but Vince down there, he might say, "that's a good idea," but what he's really saying is, "get the f*** outta here goddamnit," just to get rid of it. But I wish them success, but there's no way to predict it."

On this week's episode of SmackDown, the two teams came face-to-face again.

This time around, the former RAW Tag Team Champions decided to slap the mic out of Xavier Woods' hand before destroying him and Kofi Kingston inside the ring.

