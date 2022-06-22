"That is so messed up" - Former WWE personality points out booking issue with Veer Mahaan (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has given some harsh criticism regarding Veer Mahaan's current booking in the company.

Mahaan has gained immense popularity among the WWE Universe over the last few months. The 33-year-old has been feuding against The Mysterios and is regarded as one of the top heels on RAW.

In the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that he doesn't believe WWE is providing Mahaan with enough opportunities. The veteran stated that the heel's character is hindered by there being no equivalent babyfaces that he can compete against.

"You know what the problem is, bro this is the perfect example, this is a perfect, perfect example. Your guy Veer was supposed to be this vicious vicious vicious heel. Here's the problem, Veer is no babyface, he could've attacked anybody he cares about. That's the problem, like back in the day what did Jake do? Or Steamboat? Back in the day when a heel came aboard, bro there were five babyfaces, where if the new heel would've done something to one of these babyfaces instantly bro he was on top of the card."

Russo went on to state that Mahaan has been kept too clean as a heel due to the lack of true babyfaces to attack.

This went on through the years, so now they've kept Veer Mahaan pretty much virgin clean, there's no babyfaces that matter that he could attack. Bro, who AJ? Like who? That's the problem bro. There's nobody bro. There is nobody to put Veer in the conversation, that's the problem. (52:00- 53:00)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's video below:

Vince Russo also shared his frustration over Veer Mahaan's booking against The Mysterios

Vince Russo expressed his frustration over Veer Mahaan's current booking against Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Russo further criticized Mahaan's situation, as he mentioned that the RAW Superstar's booking is messed up. The veteran added:

"You got two babyfaces out there against one heel," said Russo. "I don't understand. That is so messed up. It should be Veer and somebody picking on Dominik and here comes Rey. But you've got the father and the son, babyfaces 2-on-1-ing the heel." (From 33:43 - 34:02)

Despite Russo's comments, Mahaan has gained popularity and been a part of several entertaining segments during his short time on the roster so far. It will be interesting to see how his character progresses moving forward.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you approve of Veer's booking on WWE RAW so far? Yes No 0 votes so far