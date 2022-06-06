"Every breath has to hurt at this point?" - Former WWE personality reacts to Cody Rhodes' gruesome injury from Hell in a Cell

Former WWE personnel Renee Paquette has reacted to Cody Rhodes' horrific injury, which was on full display at Hell in a Cell.
While The American Nightmare successfully defeated his long-time rival Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, it was also reported that he tore his tendon while lifting weights before the show.
Taking to Twitter, Paquette reacted to Rhodes' injury, as she wrote the following:
"Like, every breath has to hurt at this point?!!"
Check out Renee Paquette's tweet below:
The former WWE commentator posted another tweet regarding Rhodes' injury. This time, she quoted Corey Graves' commentary and wrote that he gave a poetic touch to describe The American Nightmare's injury.
Paquette wrote:
“A fallen angel with a broken wing”- @WWEGraves is poetic AF
Check out Renee Paquette's tweet below:
The WWE Universe's reaction to Cody Rhodes' serious injury
Although Cody Rhodes' injury was severe, the WWE Universe had fun reacting to it. Replying to Renee Paquette's tweets, the fans replied and made fun of Corey Graves for being poetic.
Here are some interesting reactions:
Replying to Paquette's first tweet, many fans expressed their empathy and love for Cody Rhodes. Here are some more tweets from the same:
Rhodes once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest superstars of all time with his win over Seth Rollins, despite having a torn tendon.
One certainly didn't imagine The American Nightmare to come out on top in such a condition, but the former defeated all odds and won against his on-screen rival once again.
Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes and his former AEW colleague and rival Shawn Spears, alongside Kayla Braxton, also reacted to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's gruesome injury on Twitter.
Although Rhodes has received a lot of appreciation from his friends and colleagues, it is yet to be seen if the rivalry between him and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins has ended yet or not.
