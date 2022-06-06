×
Create
Notifications

"Every breath has to hurt at this point?" - Former WWE personality reacts to Cody Rhodes' gruesome injury from Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes successfully defeated Seth Rollins despite his injury
Cody Rhodes successfully defeated Seth Rollins despite his injury
Rituparna Routh
Rituparna Routh
ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 11:51 AM IST

Former WWE personnel Renee Paquette has reacted to Cody Rhodes' horrific injury, which was on full display at Hell in a Cell.

While The American Nightmare successfully defeated his long-time rival Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, it was also reported that he tore his tendon while lifting weights before the show.

Taking to Twitter, Paquette reacted to Rhodes' injury, as she wrote the following:

"Like, every breath has to hurt at this point?!!"

Check out Renee Paquette's tweet below:

Like, every breath has to hurt at this point?!! 🙈🙈🙈

The former WWE commentator posted another tweet regarding Rhodes' injury. This time, she quoted Corey Graves' commentary and wrote that he gave a poetic touch to describe The American Nightmare's injury.

Paquette wrote:

“A fallen angel with a broken wing”- @WWEGraves is poetic AF

Story continues below ad

Check out Renee Paquette's tweet below:

“A fallen angel with a broken wing”- @WWEGraves is poetic AF

The WWE Universe's reaction to Cody Rhodes' serious injury

Although Cody Rhodes' injury was severe, the WWE Universe had fun reacting to it. Replying to Renee Paquette's tweets, the fans replied and made fun of Corey Graves for being poetic.

Here are some interesting reactions:

@ReneePaquette @WWEGraves https://t.co/YBZgtBmrBg

Story continues below ad

@ReneePaquette @WWEGraves One wing? https://t.co/BF8MGuIzGj
@ReneePaquette @WWEGraves fallen angel 👀 https://t.co/TxQVxJ8Daq

Replying to Paquette's first tweet, many fans expressed their empathy and love for Cody Rhodes. Here are some more tweets from the same:

Story continues below ad

@ReneePaquette I remember when I blew out my pec and bicep - just getting to the hospital hurt. I cannot imagine how he’s doing this and I’m truly in awe.
@ReneePaquette Every breath he takes. Every move he makes.

Rhodes once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest superstars of all time with his win over Seth Rollins, despite having a torn tendon.

Story continues below ad

One certainly didn't imagine The American Nightmare to come out on top in such a condition, but the former defeated all odds and won against his on-screen rival once again.

Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes and his former AEW colleague and rival Shawn Spears, alongside Kayla Braxton, also reacted to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's gruesome injury on Twitter.

Sweating and smoking knee pads 😥🙏🏾 #HIAC
Okay so it’s official :@CodyRhodes isn’t human.

Story continues below ad

COME ON!!!!! His arm! 😑😩😩
Also Read Article Continues below
Can’t teach heart.

Although Rhodes has received a lot of appreciation from his friends and colleagues, it is yet to be seen if the rivalry between him and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins has ended yet or not.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Neda Ali

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी