Former WWE personality reacts to new announcer being signed

Ex-WWE ring announcer Tom Hannifan, formerly known as Tom Phillips, has reacted to the latest addition to the broadcasting team of TNA Wrestling.

After a successful nine-year stint with the company, WWE released Hannifan in 2021. He has since transitioned to become the lead announcer for IMPACT Wrestling since last year.

There's a buzz about a fresh face joining the broadcasting team at the Nashville-based promotion. TNA Wrestling recently announced the signing of Jade Chung as their new ring announcer.

Hannifan has now reacted to the announcement and expressed his excitement, affirming that Chung is fully prepared for the challenge.

"A new era, and a new voice to go with it. As I have come to know her, Jade is ready for the challenge #TNA," Hannifan wrote.

Tom Hannifan opened up about his WWE release

In May 2021, WWE parted ways with Tom Hannifan, ending his nine-year tenure as an announcer/commentator with the company.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hannifan discussed his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. He shared that the news shocked and surprised him, describing it as 'heartbreaking.'

Despite this, he acknowledged that his exit was a business decision, understanding that such cuts were unavoidable in the wake of the pandemic.

"It was a shock and it was a surprise. It was an emotional and heartbreaking day, but this is a business, it's budget cuts, and the pandemic has hit a lot of different businesses in a lot of different ways,” said Hannifan.

Last year, Hannifan took over from Matt Striker to assume the lead commentator role for IMPACT Wrestling.

