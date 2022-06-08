"He said some horrible things about me" - Former WWE personality is ready to forgive Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

It's no secret that Cody Rhodes and Vince Russo have not been on the best of terms. Russo addressed his long-standing problems with Cody Rhodes on this week's Legion of RAW and said he was willing to forgive the WWE Superstar.

Cody Rhodes infamously shut Russo down back in 2018 when the former WWE writer offered his services for the much-hyped All In event.

Despite The American Nightmare's negative comments about Vince Russo over the years, the outspoken wrestling personality was ready to squash the heat between them and move on. Here's what Russo had to say:

"There is one thing I notice about Cody, and I want to see how you feel. Cody said some horrible things about me; that's hard for me to forgive, but I've got to forgive bro; we're all about forgiveness," said Vince Russo." You and I are Christians. So I'm all about forgiveness." [5:36 - 5:51]

''The adulation of the crowd just seems to be so important to him'' : Vince Russo on Cody Rhodes

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone also provided a detailed breakdown of the most recent RAW, which opened with a Cody Rhodes promo.

Rhodes competed at Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle and won a gruesome match against Seth Rollins. Vince Russo said that getting the crowd's adulation was the most crucial thing for Rhodes. It may have even been what influenced him into wrestling with a severe injury, according to Russo.

"The one thing I noticed about Cody, I think, more than anybody else, and I want to get your take on this. The adulation of the crowd just seems to be so important to him," highlighted Russo. "It was almost like a decision was made, 'I'm going to go out there, and I'm going to wrestle this match, and I may even pass out by the pain, but it's going to get me way over with the fans. [5:52 - 6:30]

While the risks of performing hurt are massive, Vince Russo felt that Cody was more focused on performing for the fans. The reactions to Cody's work indicate that he is more over now than before he entered Hell in a Cell.

Vince Russo questioned Cody Rhodes' decision to wrestle and added that he didn't need to jeopardize his health to please the fans.

"I feel like he just seeks that adulation of the crowd, even in situations like this, where it might be a little too much, you know? That's just the feeling I get every time I see him like he needs to be loved," stated the former writer. [6:31 - 6:57]

Vince Russo also commented on the real reason why Cody was allowed to compete at Hell in a Cell, and you can read more on that here.

