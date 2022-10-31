Former WWE personality reveals The Undertaker would "collapse" in the locker room after many of his iconic matches (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently revealed that The Undertaker collapsed backstage several times after competing in some of his celebrated matches.

The Phenom's distinguished career from 1990-2020 saw him put up some of the greatest matches. Even late into his pro wrestling career, in his mid-40s, The Hall of Famer continued to perform at the highest level, often overshadowing the younger generation of talents. As such, it's no surprise that it took a toll on the legendary performer's body, leaving him in constant pain.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo revealed that The Deadman competed in some of his greatest matches while being in "intense" pain.

The former WWE writer added that once the crowds left, The Undertaker would come to the back and just "collapse" in the locker room.

"It was awesome working with him (The Undertaker). Probably, more of my communication was with Paul Bearer because he did the talking. Taker was a man of few words. He worked some of his most epic matches in intense pain, and he never sold it, and you would never know it. Here's how I would see it. If it was a main event and it was last, and everybody left the building, he would come to the back and just sneak away into one of the locker rooms and collapse," said Russo. (3:15 - 4:12)

Vince Russo on The Undertaker receiving immediate help after his matches

Furthermore, Russo disclosed that just as soon as the Hall of Famer came backstage, the medical team would begin working on his back. The former WWE writer added that he was left wondering how The Undertaker even managed to compete if he was dealing with such an unbearable amount of pain.

Vince Russo stated that apart from those in The Deadman's close proximity, nobody could ever know if he was struggling after each of his matches.

"Francois and the guys who worked with him were on him immediately, working on his back because he was in intense pain. I remember so many times standing there, seeing it, and thinking, 'How did he just have that freaking match?' How did he physically do what he just did? That was the thing, if he never sold it, you would never know it unless you hung around and saw the type of he worked in a lot," added Russo (4:13 - 4:45)

Since hanging up his boots at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker is enjoying his time away from the ring and recuperating from all the pain he went through.

Do you see The Phenom ever stepping inside the squared circle for another match? Sound off in the comments section below.

