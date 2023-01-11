Former WWE personality's DUI manslaughter trial pushed back again

Tammy Lynn Sytch, popularly known as Sunny, was a pro-wrestling valet, best known for her time in WWE. During her time with the Stamford-based company, back in 1996, Sytch was awarded Manager of the Year by PWI.

The 50-year-old former star was charged with one count of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

The death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter during a traffic incident in Ormond Beach, Florida, was an accident that Sytch caused. PWInsider has reported that Sunny's trial has been pushed back once again, meaning it is not slated to begin until February 16th:

Tammy Sytch's scheduled pre-trial hearing this week in Florida in the criminal case against her has been pushed back to 2/16. Her attorney, citing that there were three separate instances of witnesses that there was witnesses being deposed this month and next, requested to have the hearing pushed back until after those depositions had taken place. The court agreed and moved her hearing to 9 AM on 2/16. [H/T: Bodyslam]

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts At one point, Sunny aka Tammy Sytch was the most downloaded celebrity in AOL history. At one point, Sunny aka Tammy Sytch was the most downloaded celebrity in AOL history. https://t.co/ZpPQvyUiND

Tammy Lynn Sytch waived her right to a speedy trial back in August, as she claimed the, “arising out of the criminal episode made the subject of this prosecution; specifically, the right to be tried within 175 days of her being taken into custody as provided by law and Rule 3.191, Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure.”

Sunny got inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011

Tammy parted ways with the Stamford-based company in July 1998. After jumping from ECW, WCW, and the independent circuit, she returned to WWE, albeit only for sporadic appearances in late 2000s, before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

She has once claimed to have had a nine-month relationship with former WWE Champion and fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Sunny and Bret Hart were friends in real life. The former reacted to the Montreal Screwjob incident that happened to The Hitman by walking out of RAW the night after Survivor Series 1997.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes